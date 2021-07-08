Firefighters were called to number 62 Terral Street in s'Arenal de Llucmajor this morning after a fire broke out on the ground floor.

By the time they arrived on the scene, the blaze had caused extensive damage to the property and the flames were gaining strength.

Local Police, the Guardia Civil evacuated all tenants from the building while the Firefighters tackled the fire.

Once it was under control, the firefighters carried out an inspection of the building and its ventilation. No-one was injured.