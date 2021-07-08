Fire in s'Arenal de Llucmajor.

08-07-2021Última hora

Firefighters were called to number 62 Terral Street in s'Arenal de Llucmajor this morning after a fire broke out on the ground floor.

By the time they arrived on the scene, the blaze had caused extensive damage to the property and the flames were gaining strength.

Local Police, the Guardia Civil evacuated all tenants from the building while the Firefighters tackled the fire.

Once it was under control, the firefighters carried out an inspection of the building and its ventilation. No-one was injured.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.