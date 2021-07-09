Now that the UK has lifted the quarantine restrictions for double-vaxed British residents returning from holiday in 'Amber' countries, bookings have gone through the roof.

The Balearics are already on the UK’s ‘Green’ list, but even if they revert to ‘Amber’ British residents won’t have to self isolate when they get home.

A record number of flights will land in the Balearics this weekend from the UK and Germany.

2,305 planes will take off or land in Palma, 599 national and 1,706 international, which is around 60% of the flight traffic in 2019, according to Aena.

On Friday, Germany put the Balearic Islands and the rest of Spain on its Covid risk list, after an increase in infections in recent days.

German tourists who are in Spain or planning to travel in the next few days will be required to submit a negative diagnostic test or a vaccination certificate on arrival.

France also issued a travel warning for Spain this week, but Health Minister, Olivier Véran, said on Friday that there are no mobility restrictions for Spain and urged people not to panic if they’ve already booked holidays in Spain.

Vaccination

The Mallorca Hotel Business Federation or FEHM is urging the Government to accelerate its vaccination plan, but is nevertheless confident that “the German Government’s travel advice will have hardly any effect on travel operations.”

There are now 683 hotels open in Mallorca compared to 613 a week ago.