Firefighters were deployed to a farm on the Ma-1022, which connects Puerto Andratx and S'Arracó in the early hours of Monday morning.

The blaze started at around 04:00 in the straw bale storage piles outside the facility, which are highly flammable and very dry because of the recent high temperatures, so the fire spread easily, generating flames several metres high.

Several neighbours called 112 and Andratx Local Police and Mallorca Fire Brigade were sent to the scene.

Local Police Officers managed to stop the fire advancing and located the couple in charge of the riding school, who evacuated all the horses from the stables and put the animals in a safe place while the Mallorca Fire Brigade doused the blaze.

Firefighters were concerned about the fire spreading because of an adjacent large vegetation area and high temperatures in the area, which are the perfect cocktail to generate a catastrophe.

Investigators and firefighting teams are trying to clarify the cause of the fire and their initial focus is on the straw bales.