Controls at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport in Mallorca

Controls at Son Sant Joan.

13-07-2021MDB

Skytrax, a UK consultancy with an airline and airport review and ranking website, has awarded Palma Son Sant Joan Airport its maximum five-star score for Covid-19 Safety Ratings.

Six airports in Spain have been given five stars. The others are Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Alicante-Elche, Malaga-Costa del Sol and Tenerife North.

The Covid-19 Safety Ratings are based on auditor tours of airports to inspect health measures implemented by the Aena airports authority. These audits evaluate 175 protocols to reduce risk and ensure the health of passengers and employees.

The Skytrax auditors have highlighted health control as a strength at all of the six airports, which they have ranked among the best in Europe. This is due to there being a "clear system and very efficient organisation and an abundance of resources". The management of tests and passenger queues is highlighted, as are "excellent and rigorous access control", procedures and operations in "excellent lounges", and "clear, consistent and abundant communications".

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.