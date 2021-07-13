Skytrax, a UK consultancy with an airline and airport review and ranking website, has awarded Palma Son Sant Joan Airport its maximum five-star score for Covid-19 Safety Ratings.

Six airports in Spain have been given five stars. The others are Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Alicante-Elche, Malaga-Costa del Sol and Tenerife North.

The Covid-19 Safety Ratings are based on auditor tours of airports to inspect health measures implemented by the Aena airports authority. These audits evaluate 175 protocols to reduce risk and ensure the health of passengers and employees.

The Skytrax auditors have highlighted health control as a strength at all of the six airports, which they have ranked among the best in Europe. This is due to there being a "clear system and very efficient organisation and an abundance of resources". The management of tests and passenger queues is highlighted, as are "excellent and rigorous access control", procedures and operations in "excellent lounges", and "clear, consistent and abundant communications".