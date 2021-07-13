The health ministry's Tuesday report indicates 599 new positive cases of coronavirus, 224 more than on Monday. There is a positivity test rate of 10.53% from 5,688 tests. On Monday, the rate was 9.46% from 3,964 tests. Of the 599 cases, 420 are in Mallorca, while there are 97 in Ibiza, 80 in Minorca and two in Formentera.

The seven-day positivity rate for the Balearics is up from 9.18% on Monday to 9.58%; in Mallorca from 9.48% to 9.96%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has climbed to 378.6. The last report for this was on Friday, when the incidence was 273.9. In Mallorca, it has gone up from 230.0 to 317.7; in Minorca from 806.1 to 1039.3. The seven-day incidence rate for the whole of the Balearics has risen from 169.43 to 211.43.

The 14-day incidence rate among the 16-29 age group has risen from 952.75 on Friday to 1248.69.

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca has risen from 48 to 58 and in Minorca from fifteen to sixteen. There are twelve patients in Ibiza. In intensive care units, there are four more patients in Mallorca (21). Ibiza has one more patient (three in all), as does Minorca (up to two).

405 more people have recovered, including eight who were in hospital. The health service is attending to a total of 4,613 people, 465 more than on Monday.

As to the vaccination, 1,101,976 doses have been administered. 63.8% of the target population has had at least one dose, while 48.4% (500,472 people) have had the complete course.

At municipality level, the highest 14-day incidence rates continue to be in Minorca - Ferreries, 1854.1 (was 1630.0 on Friday); Ciutadella, 1680.4 (up from 1363.3); Es Mercadal, 1034.6 (677.2); Alaior, 887.3 (707.7); Es Migjorn Gran, 820.2 (546.8). The next five highest are: Ses Salines, 765.3 (was 627.9 on Friday); Campos, 726.8 (567.2); Selva, 661.8 (441.2); Mahon, 621.8; Banyalbufar, 573.6.

The highest seven-day rates are: Ferreries, 815.0 (down from 1059.5 on Friday); Ciutadella, 742.1 (was 866.4); Es Mercadal, 564.3 (up from 413.8); Selva, 539.2 (up from 367.6); Alaior, 454.2 (433.1); Campos, 407.7 (434.3); Banyalbufar, 382.4 (the same as on Friday); Es Migjorn Gran, 341.8; Ses Salines, 333.6 (412.1); Sant Llorenç, 308.9.

Over the past seven days, seven municipalities have registered no new cases - Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Llubi, Puigpunyent, Sant Joan, Valldemossa. Palma has had 936 new cases over the past seven days, followed by Ciutadella, 227; Ibiza, 138; Mahon, 89; Sant Antoni (Ibiza), 77; Sant Josep (Ibiza), 75; Llucmajor, 68; Santa Eularia (Ibiza), 67; Calvia, 66; Marratxi, 62.