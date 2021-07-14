Wednesday's report indicates 680 new positive cases and a positivity test rate of 11.01%. There are 504 new cases in Mallorca, 97 in Minorca, 77 in Ibiza and two in Formentera. The 680 are 81 more than on Tuesday, when the test rate was 10.53%.

The seven-day positivity rate for the Balearics is up from 9.58% to 9.92%; in Mallorca from 9.96% to 10.42%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 408.9; it was 378.6 on Tuesday. In Mallorca, this has risen from 317.7 to 346.0; in Minorca from 1039.3 to 1044.5. The rates in Ibiza and Formentera are 405.1 and 168.0 respectively. The seven-day incidence rate for the whole of the Balearics has risen from 211.43 to 228.25.

The 14-day incidence rate among the 16-29 age group has gone up again - from 1248.69 to 1328.76. For other age groups: under-16, 277.44; 30-39, 490.16; 40-49, 226.99; 50-59, 145.96; 60-69, 133.07; over-70s, 46.90

On hospital wards, there are 61 Covid patients in Mallorca (three more). The number of patients in Ibiza is down from twelve to eleven and in Minorca from 16 to 14. In intensive care units, there are 20 patients in Mallorca (down one), three in Ibiza (no change) and three in Minorca (up one). The health service is attending to a total of 4,896 people (up from 4,613 on Tuesday).

The vaccination, 1,115,571 doses have been administered. 64.3% of the target population has had at least one dose, while 49.3% (510,105 people) have had the complete course.

At municipality level, the highest 14-day incidence rates are:

Ferreries, 1772.6; down from 1854.1, 87 cases in all

Ciutadella, 1611.7; down from 1680.4, 493 cases

Es Mercadal, 1128.7; up from 1034.6, 60 cases

Alaior, 982.4; up from 887.3, 93 cases

Campos, 833.1; up from 726.8, 94 cases

Es Migjorn Gran, 820.2; no change, 12 cases

Ses Salines, 804.6; up from 765.3, 41 cases

Selva, 735.3; up from 661.8, 30 cases

Mahon, 659.0; up from 621.8, 195 cases

Banyalbufar, 573.6; no change, 3 cases

Over seven days, the highest rates are:

Es Mercadal, 733.6; up from 564.3, 39 cases

Ciutadella, 653.9; down from 742.1, 200 cases

Selva, 588.2; up from 539.2, 24 cases

Ferreries, 570.5; down from 815.0, 28 cases

Alaior, 433.1; down from 454.2, 41 cases

Campos, 390.0; down from 407.7, 44 cases

Banyalbufar, 382.4; no change, 2 cases

Montuiri, 368.3, 11 cases

Ibiza, 344.2, 176 cases

Mancor de la Vall, 327.2, 11 cases