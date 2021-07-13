In Puerto Alcudia on Sunday night, a Briton had his teeth knocked out when he was punched some six times.

The local police are seeking his attacker, also British and said to be a professional boxer who has been spending summers in Alcudia for several years. The man who was attacked, himself a bodybuilder, had apparently spent some 10,000 pounds on dental prosthetics a month ago.

The incident occurred on the corner of the Calle Bélgica and the Avenida Pedro Mas y Reus. The attacker directed a comment at the wife of the other man, who was then punched after he took exception to the comment. He was knocked out. His wife ran after the attacker and she also received blows.