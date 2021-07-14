Mallorca tennis legend Rafa Nadal has been hiking in the mountains of Mallorca as he gets ready to head to the United States and resume his tennis season.

Rafa and his wife Xisca posted a picture on Instagram of the couple enjoying a spectacular view of the island. "Hiking, spectacular summer afternoons in Mallorca" he wrote on his Instagram account.

Last weekend he was out on the luxury catamaran Great White enjoying a glorious sunset as he continues to enjoy the delights of island while sharing them with his millions of fans around the world.