Cristiano Ronaldo and his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are continuing to enjoy their Mallorcan holiday.

Sharing a snap to his own Instagram account, Ronaldo captioned the loved-up image: 'My Love' with a blue love heart emoji.

Cristiano has been keeping fans updated throughout his trip round the island with his family.

The footballer's national team were knocked out of Euro 2020 in a 1-0 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16 after a goal by Thorgan Hazard.