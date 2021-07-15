The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 795 new positive cases of coronavirus. The test rate is 12.6%. On Wednesday there were 680 cases with a test rate of 11.01%. Mallorca has 580 of these new cases. The 795 are the highest for one 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate for the Balearics is up from 9.92% to 10.34%; in Mallorca from 10.42% to 11.01%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 408.9 on Wednesday to 464.9. In Mallorca, this has gone up from 346.0 to 404.0; in Minorca from 1044.5 to 1053.9. The rate in Ibiza has climbed from 405.1 to 475.5 and in Formentera from 168.0 to 268.8. The seven-day incidence rate for the whole of the Balearics has risen from 228.25 to 265.21.

The 14-day incidence rate among the 16-29 age group has increased from 1328.76 to 1480.25. All other age groups show increases compared with Wednesday:

Under-16, 314.69 from 277.44

30-39, 574.14 from 490.16

40-49, 263.86 from 226.99

50-59, 170.09 from 145.96

60-69, 152.69 from 133.07

Over-70, 59.20 from 46.90.

On hospital wards, there are 71 Covid patients in Mallorca (ten more than Wednesday). The number of patients in Ibiza is up from eleven to fourteen but is down in Minorca from 14 to 12. In intensive care units, there are 19 patients in Mallorca (down one), three in Ibiza (no change) and four in Minorca (up one). Intensive care occupancy is currently 12%. The health service is attending to a total of 5,010 people. One new death has been reported, the first for almost a month. The total since the start of the pandemic is 846.

The vaccination, 1,132,739 doses have been administered. 64.8% of the target population has had at least one dose, while 50.6% (523,718 people) have had the complete course.

By municipality, new cases over the past seven days are:

1219: Palma

215: Ibiza

188: Ciutadella (Minorca)

102: Llucmajor

97: Calvia

96: Sant Antoni (Ibiza)

87: Sant Josep (Ibiza)

85: Marratxi

80: Santa Eularia (Ibiza)

76: Mahon (Minorca)

67: Manacor

61: Inca

55: Campos

52: Alcudia

45: Alaior (Minorca)

37: Es Mercadal (Minorca)

31: Felanitx

26: Ferreries (Minorca), Pollensa, Sant Llorenç

25: Lloseta

24: Formentera

23: Selva

22: Sa Pobla, Santanyi

19: Binissalem, Muro

17: Arta, Sineu

15: Bunyola, Santa Margalida, Son Servera

14: Esporles, Ses Salines

12: Capdepera

11: Montuiri, Santa Maria, Soller

10: Es Castell (Minorca), Sant Lluís (Minorca)

9: Andratx, Sant Joan de Labritja (Ibiza)

8: Consell

7: Alaro, Porreres

5: Algaida

4: Es Migjorn Gran (Minorca), Mancor de la Vall

3: Campanet, Costitx, Sencelles

2: Ariany, Banyalbufar, Llubi, Maria de la Salut, Santa Eugenia, Valldemossa, Vilafranca

1: Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Petra

Six municipalities have had no cases: Buger, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Puigpunyent, Sant Joan.





