“If customers have been fully vaccinated, Wednesday’s announcement changes nothing whatsoever. These customers (and children travelling with them who are under 18) can continue to enjoy, or look forward to enjoying, quarantine-free flights and holidays from across the UK to any destination on the Green or Amber List this summer. From the demand we are seeing this is most certainly the case, with customers looking to enjoy the benefits of the successful vaccination programme by getting away to the sunshine.

"That said, as restrictions across the UK continue to be eased and ‘VIPs’ travel carteblanche, it is still unfair that hardworking customers and families continue to be judged by a different and stricter set of rules when it comes to taking their well-deserved holidays. Travel is not, and should not be, the preserve of the wealthy and powerful.

"It is frustrating that decisions continue to be made about international travel whilst the criteria for these decisions are withheld from us. Once again, we call on Governments to be

transparent, both with the data and their parameters for making decisions.

"Any customers who have not been fully-vaccinated and who are due to travel up to and including 11th August 2021 to any destination that is currently on the Amber List can cancel their booking with a full refund or amend their booking fee-free.

"The UK Government has committed to reviewing its Traffic Light status of overseas

destinations every three weeks. We will continue to review our programme and policies in

line with that timetable and we will continue to make considered decisions in the best

interests of our customers and independent travel agency partners. We have been

repeatedly recognised for that approach throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to do this.