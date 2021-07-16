The Friday report indicates 864 new positive cases of coronavirus. The positivity test rate is 12.47%, which is down slightly compared with Thursday's 12.6% for 795 cases. Of the 864 cases, Mallorca has 684.

The seven-day positivity rate for the Balearics has risen from 10.34% to 10.84%; in Mallorca from 11.01% to 11.39%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 464.9 on Thursday to 513.5. In Mallorca, this has gone up from 404.0 to 454.5; in Minorca it is down a fraction - from 1053.9 to 1050.8. The rate in Ibiza is up from 475.5 to 546.7 and in Formentera from 268.8 to 294.0. The seven-day incidence rate for the whole of the Balearics has risen from 265.21 to 290.39.

There are increases in incidence for all age groups, the 16-29 group having risen from 1480.25 on Thursday to 1602.52. The 30-39 age group has the second highest incidence - 648.78 (was 574.14 on Thursday).

The situation in the hospitals - On wards in Mallorca there are 78 Covid patients (seven more than on Thursday); Ibiza, 16 (up two); Minorca, 16 (up four). In intensive care - Mallorca, 22 (up three); Ibiza, four (up one); Minorca, four (no change).

The health service is now attending to 6,050 people. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 69,017. No new deaths have been reported - the total is 846.

The vaccination programme is averaging around 13,000 doses per day. The most this week was 17,107 on Wednesday; on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the number dips to between 9,500 and 10,500. A total of 1,146,001 doses have now been administered; 65.3% of the target population (675,709) has had at least one dose; 51.5% (533,161) the complete course.

At municipality level, Minorca continues to register the highest incidence rates. For 14 days, these are:

Ferreries, 1589.2

Ciutadella, 1546.4

Es Mercadal, 1147.5

Alaior, 1066.9

Campos has the highest incidence in Mallorca, 1019.2, followed by

Selva, 882.4

Banyalbufar, 764.9

Mahon (Minorca), 757.0

Ses Salines, 745.7

Ibiza, 708.0

The highest seven-day rates are:

Es Mercadal, 620.8

Alaior, 559.8

Ciutadella, 532.9

Campos, 531.8

Mancor de la Vall, 523.6

Lloseta, 506.4

Ibiza, 477.2

Selva, 465.7

Sineu, 421.8

Ferreries, 387.1.