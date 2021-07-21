The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Spain in the past five weeks were detected among non-vaccinated people, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday, as new infections rose by 27,286.
Just 5.5% of new cases within the period were detected among people who had been fully vaccinated, Darias said, adding 11.4% were partially vaccinated and 83.1% were unvaccinated.
"We must keep up the rhythm of vaccination we have reached," the minister told a news conference. "This will give us an important level of protection to allow us to enjoy the summer."
The number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Spain has been steadily rising since late June, with the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants rising to 622.4 on Tuesday. The country of 46.9 million people has so far reported a total of just under 4.2 million cases and 81,148 deaths.
Spain is the third fastest country at vaccinating its population, according to database Our World In Data, lagging behind only Canada and the U.K. with 51.3% of Spaniards fully vaccinated and 62.1% at least partially vaccinated.
James w / Hace about 2 hours
@crazyZoe. It's nobodys business to know your medical records. I'm not anti vax my children are vaccinated with tried and tested vaccines that have been administered for decades. I have took a personnel and educated decision that I have a right to. That I won't be taking an experimental vaccine at this moment of time. This vaccine has killed more people in the space of 6 months than every other vaccine combined has in the last 30 years. And the people it has left with irreversible side effects that have had there life ruined with no help from anybody. The numbers are in the millions. So to the sheep I say take your vaccine and if its that good you shouldn't have nothing to worry about. And leave the rest of us alone. Oh yeah and I have private medical insurance. Not that it's any of your business.
keith / Hace about 2 hours
I am not surprised it's 83% who were unvaccinated, I have been trying to get the jab since April no luck and as a 70 year old should have had by now.
Zoe / Hace about 2 hours
I challenge 60% of those who test positive have had both jabs. Where did you get this info from? Anti Vax should sign a paper undertaking that if they get sick with COvid they will pay for their own treatment . In UK those who had both jabs and were infected had very mild symptoms and no hospitalisation. Anti Vax nurse died with COVID in Louisiana last week, young girl of 30, another one who survived is now on an awareness Crusade to make people aware. A friend with Leukaemia in Barcelona who had both jab tested positive last week, but symptoms were so mild that he even did not need hospitalisation.
Zoe / Hace about 2 hours
Those who say their body their choice, should be made to sign a letter that if they got COVID , they will pay for their own treatment privately. Yes there are people with two shots who get infected, but first I will challenge 60%, in UK is not anything like that. secondly those who are vaccinated they may test positive but the symptoms are mild and except for those with compromised immune system they are not hospitalised. In fact a friend who lives in Barcelona and has Leukaemia recently tested positive with mild symptom , he did not need to be hospitalised , and guess what, fortunately for him he was amongst the first to get both jabs.
MArta / Hace about 2 hours
Stop spreading misinformation! Majority of people getting cvd is the ones that were vaxxed!!! I have been trying to get cv for months with no result,I rely on my immune system idiots!! Haven't been sick for over 10 years, a friend who got 2 jabs of Azeneca been sick in june and sick again with CV19 now! Stop lying!!!!!
James w / Hace about 3 hours
Oh here comes the Coercion tactics. Next it will be the passport. Can't people see what's happening here. My body my choice. The vulnerable are vaccinated. I imagine that everybody who wants the vaccine has had it. And those who don't have made there mind up. And the vaccine rollout is losing pace now.
Johnny / Hace about 3 hours
Wrong. Give real facts with reference. Check the spanish health ministry. Right now in Baleares 60% having the virus is people with 2 shots, meaning "fully protected". Stop telling people to take the vaccines. The old and risk groups are vaccinated.
James T / Hace about 4 hours
''Spain is the third fastest country at vaccinating its population, according to database Our World In Data, lagging behind only Canada and the U.K. ". So where do Israel and the UAE stand Inthis league table, since both are nominally 100% vaccinated?!??
Chris / Hace about 4 hours
Well, we’ll, well, what a surprise!!