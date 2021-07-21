21-07-2021

From this Saturday all social gatherings involving people from different households are banned after 1a.m. The measure will last for the next two weeks.

From this Thursday, restaurants will have to close by 1a.m. and restrictions introduced on seating, eight people per table (instead of 12) outside and four people (instead of six) inside. But the Balearic government has decided not to make the mask compulsory again in public areas.

All these measures are being introduced to stop the gatherings of large numbers of young people.

Arpan / Hace about 1 hour

If I have understood this correctly, does it mean a family of 5 would not be able to eat indoors in a restaurant, hotel or cafe, and would have to eat outdoors, from Thursday onwards?

Sarah / Hace about 2 hours

How about the restrictions of inter-island travel?

James w / Hace about 3 hours

The Balearic government cannot make masks mandatory that would have to go through central government and be passed as law.

