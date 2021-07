The local ministry for Health announced this morning that there had been 767 new cases of Covid 19 in the Balearics over the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday 802 new cases were reported. Accoridng to the latest figures there were 490 cases in Mallorca, 144 in Ibiza, 48 in Minorca and three in Formentera.

The Balearic government is introducing new measures in an effort to curb the spread of Covid.