Self-diagnosis antigen tests are now available at pharmacies in the Balearic Islands.

The tests can be bought without a prescription and on Thursday they flew off the shelves so fast that although most pharmacies had plenty of stock, others ran out of tests on day one.

More than 400 pharmacies in the Balearic Islands are able to sell the self-testing kits now that the regulations governing the sale of them has been published in the BOE.

When customers buy a self-testing kit, the pharmacies must also give them an official invoice and an information sheet, specifying what to do if their test is positive.

If that happens the user must self-isolate immediately and call the InfoCovid line, then Healthcare Professionals will perform a PCR test to confirm the positive result.

The self-diagnosis antigen tests require nasal or saliva samples and usually cost 10-15 euros.