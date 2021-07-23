Vaccination point, Palma.

Vaccination point, Palma.

22-07-2021Europa Press

Vaccination appointments are available for children aged 12-15 via the BitCita website from 15:00 today, according to Health Minister, Patricia Gómez.

The Balearic Islands are the second community in Spain to vaccinate this age group, after the Basque Country and it’s hoped immunisation will be completed by August 3.

BitCita is also making 86,000 new appointments available on its website, which are open to all age groups.

Meanwhile, Minister Gomez has stressed that having 70% of the population vaccinated is not enough.

"We want to increase vaccination as much as possible and do it at the highest speed,” she said.

The vaccine acts as a firewall and reduces transmission of the virus by up to 88.5%.

By Thursday 707,602 people, or 68.3% of the Balearic population had received one dose of the vaccine and 55.9% had been given both jabs.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.