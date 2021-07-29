Some holidays to Spain, Greece and Dubai are among those cancelled by travel giant TUI ahead of the Government's latest coronavirus foreign travel review, British media reported this morning.

The tour firm has cancelled flights to a number of destinations which had been scheduled for the remainder of this month and next. It follows reports indicating that a new 'amber plus' list is currently being compiled by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

If Spain was added to the "Amber Plus List" it would mean that British tourists would still have to quarantine eventhough they have received both jabs.