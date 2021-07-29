The Balearic Islands continues to have more than 800 new COVID-19 positives per day.

Today the Ministry of Health reported a total of 845 more coronavirus infections, taking the number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to over 80,000, to 80,748.

The pressure on the heathcare system is also on the rise.

Today 288 people were admitted to the COVID wards and another 57 hospitalised patients were receiving care in Intensive Care Units. The total number of active cases is 12,336 throughout the Balearic Islands but no new covid-related deaths have been reported. The number of deaths remains at 857 and the positivity rate stands at 13.46 percent.

In terms of vaccination, Mallorca has already administered more than one million vaccinations against COVID-19 since the campaign began at the end of December. In the islands as a whole, 71 percent of the target population has already received at least one dose, and 61.2 percent have completed immunity.

And, 45 percent of the under 30 age group in Mallorca have had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 16.25 percent have had both jabs, according to a Ministry of Health report.

The vaccination process activity report states that 97,420 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered amongst young people.

52.3% of 20-29 year olds; 55.5% of 16-19 year olds and 8.3% of 12-15 years olds have had one dose.

21.9% of 20-29 year olds; 16% of 16-19 year olds and 0.4% of 12-15 year olds have had both jabs.

By Islands, 31% of young people in Ibiza have been fully vaccinated; 27.9% in Minorca; 16.7% in Formentera and 16.25% in Mallorca.