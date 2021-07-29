The Balearic Islands continues to have more than 800 new COVID-19 positives per day.
Today the Ministry of Health reported a total of 845 more coronavirus infections, taking the number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to over 80,000, to 80,748.
The pressure on the heathcare system is also on the rise.
Today 288 people were admitted to the COVID wards and another 57 hospitalised patients were receiving care in Intensive Care Units. The total number of active cases is 12,336 throughout the Balearic Islands but no new covid-related deaths have been reported. The number of deaths remains at 857 and the positivity rate stands at 13.46 percent.
In terms of vaccination, Mallorca has already administered more than one million vaccinations against COVID-19 since the campaign began at the end of December. In the islands as a whole, 71 percent of the target population has already received at least one dose, and 61.2 percent have completed immunity.
And, 45 percent of the under 30 age group in Mallorca have had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 16.25 percent have had both jabs, according to a Ministry of Health report.
The vaccination process activity report states that 97,420 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered amongst young people.
52.3% of 20-29 year olds; 55.5% of 16-19 year olds and 8.3% of 12-15 years olds have had one dose.
21.9% of 20-29 year olds; 16% of 16-19 year olds and 0.4% of 12-15 year olds have had both jabs.
By Islands, 31% of young people in Ibiza have been fully vaccinated; 27.9% in Minorca; 16.7% in Formentera and 16.25% in Mallorca.
James w / Hace about 2 hours
@john D this has nothing to do with profits, its about allowing so many people a chance to make a living and allow there families to eat and pay the bills. There will be nobody in the tourism industry making a profit I assure you. In Spain we don't have a benefit system anywhere like the UK. Where they give everybody or anybody something for nothing. It's about balancing both Plandemic and economy. I have'nt enjoyed this government in power one bit. But I do believe they are trying to move on from Covid and live with it. Maybe everybody else should try and do the same and stop letting it consume you from the inside out. We have the vaccine isn't that the silver bullet? Or is it just not as good as they first thought?
Paul / Hace about 2 hours
@John D - profits! Yeah right. Maybe just trying to keep our businesses head above water and survive is a better analogy. Some of us are more worried about being able to feed our families and keep a roof over our heads than “profit”.
John D / Hace about 2 hours
We were due over in the first week of August but decided a few weeks ago to postpone it until next summer due to so much uncertainty. Being honest the Balearic government should also have postponed the reopening until the vaccination program was a bit further ahead but I guess they're putting profits before people's health & lives. History will not be kind to these people.
Ben D / Hace about 3 hours
Can they publish the ages of these people in ICU and also how many are vaccinated/unvaccinated.
Alan / Hace about 4 hours
Our "president" Armengol doesn't care about that, she has the hoteliers thanks for welcoming everybody here without even beung tested.....