The British Foreign Secretary has refused to rule out the creation of an amber watchlist for international travel, amid rumours that Spain could come under new restrictions.

Dominic Raab expressed optimism that more countries would be added to the green and amber lists at the upcoming travel review next week, meaning more options for quarantine-free international travel could be opened up.

But there are concerns that Spain could be moved from the amber list to a new category, which would warn holidaymakers that it could be moved to the more restrictive red list at any moment.