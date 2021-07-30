The Directorate General of Traffic has assigned three of the 39 drones that will monitor Spanish roads this summer to the Balearic Islands in order to detect reckless behaviour and prevent accidents in high-risk black spots while keeping a close eye on cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists.

This was explained by the Government Delegation in the Balearic Islands yesterday at the presentation of the drones carried out by the director of the DGT in the Balearic Islands, Francisca Ramis, the head of the Air Resources Unit, Rubén Miguel López, and the captain of the Traffic Grouping of the Civil Guard, Félix Peleteiro.

The DGT, which has the corresponding accreditation from the State Aviation Safety Agency for the use of these drones, has trained a total of 35 officers to fly the devices and another 60 to operate the cameras.

All the devices operate at a height of 120 metres and reach a speed of up to 80 km/h thanks to their propellers. In addition, they can withstand temperatures of between 20 and 45 degrees Celsius and have an autonomy of 40 minutes, after which the battery must be changed before resuming flight.

Since 2018, the year in which traffic surveillance with drones began, the DGT has clocked up 500 flight hours with these systems across the country and has monitored more than 55,000 vehicles, detecting more than 600 infractions.

In fact, drones have become “one of the most effective means” for controlling the use of mobile phones while driving - 12.5 percent of offences - as well as the incorrect use of seat belts and other child restraint systems and overtaking cyclists without respecting the minimum safety distance.

Drones are also going to be used to control beaches.