It was like a walk down memory lane for Dame Judy Dench in Palma this morning. The great British actress told BulletinOnline that she first came to Mallorca in 1950 on holiday and it was great to be back. I love this place, she said.

Dame Judy will receive an award at the Atlantida film festival tomorrow in an event which will also be attended by Queen Letizia of Spain.

The great British actress posed for photographers in front of Palma Cathedral this morning.