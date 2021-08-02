The CCOO Habitat federation has called an indefinite rubbish collection strike in Alcudia and sa Pobla from August 16.

CCOO Hábitat Secretary General, Miguel Ángel Pardo claims that Alcudia rubbish collection manager, FCC Lumsa, is putting the health and safety of workers at risk.

“The company has no respect for risk prevention and the management in the Balearic Islands look the other way, so we are demanding the immediate resignation of the company directors in Alcudia,” he said. “The trucks in sa Pobla are 16 years old and not in good condition, which puts the safety of the workers at risk."

An indefinite strike will begin at 21:00 on August 16 in Alcudia and sa Pobla unless an agreement can be struck before then.

CCOO Hábitat has also announced two other indefinite rubbish collection strikes in Santanyí and Capdepera from August 8.