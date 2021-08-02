New measures approved by the Balearic government on Monday will apply to care homes and to sporting and cultural events.

For both care homes and events, proof will have to given of having had a complete course of vaccination, or having had Covid in the past six months, or having had a negative PCR or antigen test (within the previous 48 hours). This will be needed to enter care homes and to gain access to events.

The revised regulations for care homes come into effect on August 3. For residents of care homes who leave homes (for days out, for instance), a prior consent form will have to be signed, guaranteeing that, during the time outside the home, residents will only interact with people who meet the above requirements. Care home workers who have not been vaccinated will be given three tests per week, at least two of which will be PCR tests. The government will assume the cost of these tests.

The health ministry will determine which events will be subject to the new requirements. In general terms, these will be events with 1,000 people indoors and 5,000 outdoors. The measure will come into effect on August 14.

All other measures that are currently in force, e.g. limits to numbers of people at bar/restaurant tables indoors and outdoors, will continue to apply until at least August 23. In Formentera, where there has not been the restriction on social gathering between 1am and 6am, there now will be; it will take effect from August 7.

In announcing these new measures, government spokesperson Iago Negueruela said that "getting vaccinated is an act of solidarity, and we must make a call for vaccination".