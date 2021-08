They appeared together in the hit film Shakespeare in Love and Dame Judy Dench and Joseph Fiennes came together in Palma over the weekend to celebrate their love of Mallorca at the Can Eduardo restaurant on the seafront.

Both were taking part in a Mallorca film festival and Dame Judy received an award from Queen Leitizia on Sunday night.

Joseph Fiennes owns a house on the island and Dame Judy first came to Mallorca in the 1950s.