The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry states that there have been four further deaths from Covid - three in Minorca; men aged 82, 86 and 91 - and a fourth in Mallorca (a woman of 59).
There are 627 new positive cases - Mallorca 428, Ibiza 126, Minorca 70, Formentera 3.
On Monday there were 516 new cases - Mallorca 427, Ibiza 63, Minorca 24, Formentera 2 - and the Monday figures reflected the fact that the level of testing is typically lower over the weekend than on weekdays.
The test rate is 12.36% from 5,073 tests*. This is the same rate as Monday's, based on 4,176 tests.
7-day test rate - 12.25% Balearics (was 12.44% on Monday); Mallorca 14.29% (was 14.49%).
14-day cumulative incidence - Balearics - 991.5 (was 984.5 on Monday); Mallorca 880.3 from 874.4; Minorca 695.3 from 701.6; Ibiza 1833.7 from 1813.9; Formentera 1150.9 from 1117.3.
7-day incidence - Balearics 408.44 (was 407.50 on Monday).
14-day incidence by age group:
Under-16 - 920.85 (was 884.68 on Monday)
16-29 - 2252.29 (2290.16)
30-39 - 1310.19 (1317.33)
40-49 - 769.75 (731.91)
50-59 - 534.99 (505.44)
60-69 - 487.07 (464.04)
Over-70 - 309.86 (285.26).
Covid patients on wards - Mallorca 245 (was 237 on Monday); Ibiza 85 (77); Minorca 12 (14).
In ICU - Mallorca 52 (was 46); Ibiza 9 (no change); Minorca 5 (was 6).
ICU Covid occupancy - 23%.
Primary care cases - 13,196 (was 12,664 on Monday); Mallorca 9,617 (was 9,247).
Vaccination:
At least one dose - 767,240 people (74.1% of the target population); Mallorca 604,165 people.
Full course - 659,029 (63.6%); Mallorca 514,958.
Since the start of the pandemic:
Total cases - 84,822
Deaths 867, an increase of four.
* The ministry doesn't now normally state the number of tests, so this figure is the calculation based on the test percentage and number of new cases.
