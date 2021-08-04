Catherine Zeta-Jones is certainly making the most of her long summer holiday in Mallorca with her husband Michael Douglas at his coastal estate near Valldemossa.

Catherine has recently been joined by her parents from Wales and she has posted a video of herself and her mother enjoing a bit of sewing.

"Well, as you can see," she said in the clip, "my Mam and I have been working like little beavers building a dam."

She showed her millions of fans how she and her mother were getting to work on a couple of sewing machines, taking on projects like cushions and curtains with a Mallorcan flavour.

"Two Welsh seamstresses, two sewing machines. Perfick!!!!" she wrote in the caption for the video.