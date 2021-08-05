The Covid contagion curve in the Balearic Islands is beginning to decline, but Friday’s cumulative incidence rate of 973.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days was the highest in the country.

This summer 28.8% or 24,661 cases out of a total of 85,720 were Covid positive and were reported to the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, 692 patients were diagnosed with coronavirus, 422 were admitted to hospital and 76 are in the ICU. There was also 4 fatalities, making a total of 13 in the first three days of August.

Pressure on hospitals is still high, with 27% of critical beds already occupied and staff numbers reduced because people are on holiday.

11,880 of the 30-39 age group; 11,868 of those in their 20s and 11,348 of the 40-49 age group had been diagnosed with coronavirus by the end of last June.

Vaccination

663,751 people in the Balearic Islands have had both vaccine jabs; which is 64.1% of the target population.

An extra 68,362 vaccine appointments are now available for anyone aged 12 or over and can be booked through the BitCita website: https://www.ibsalut.es/cita-previa-vaccinacio-covid-19.

Between now and next Wednesday, pregnant women who’ve not been immunised can go to any vaccination centre from 16:00-19:00 to get their jabs, except Germans Escalas or Son Espases. No appointment is necessary.

Nursing Homes

85 residents and 46 workers at nursing homes have tested positive for Covid-19.

In Mallorca there are 11 infections at Huialfàs in Sa Pobla; 3 at Posada dels Olors in Artà; 5 at Llar d’Ancians and 25 at Llar in Calvia.