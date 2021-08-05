An Algerian national, suspected of financing terrorism, has been arrested in Llucmajor.

Coordination between Spanish intelligence, the Guardia Civil, Interpol and Algerian authorities is said to have established that he is the head of a criminal human trafficking organisation and that he has been involved with the movement of combatants from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia to areas controlled by jihadist factions in Libya, groups that he is believed to have been funding with benefits derived from human trafficking. This criminal organisation is also believed to be behind the movement of terrorist fighters from Algeria to Spain; they have been detained.

The Guardia Civil say that he has been highly mobile and that he has documentation for various countries. Investigations are now into his reasons for being in Spain and into other members of the organisation.