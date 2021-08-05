Covid testing

The test rate is down by some 2.5%.

05-08-2021Reuters

The health ministry reports three more deaths from Covid on Thursday and 548 new positive cases of coronavirus - 420 in Mallorca, 94 in Ibiza, 31 in Minorca and three in Formentera. The test rate is 9.74%.

The number of cases is therefore down by 144 compared with Wednesday, and the test rate is also lower - it was 12.31% on Wednesday. The number of tests is roughly the same (5,629). On Wednesday, the cases on the four islands were 460 Mallorca, 142 Ibiza, 81 Minorca, nine Formentera.

Covid cases for the Balearic Islands on August 5

The seven-day test rate in the Balearics is down to 11.38% from 11.95% on Wednesday; in Mallorca it is down to 13% from 13.73%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is 945.2 (973.8 on Wednesday). Mallorca - 839.5 (859.4); Minorca 683.8 (696.4); Ibiza 1736.8 (1827.7); Formentera 1041.7 (1075.3).

The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 370.11; it was 401.18 on Wednesday.

14-day incidence by age group:

Under-16 - 958.09 (was 935.96 on Wednesday)

16-29 - 2007.21 (2147.87)

30-39 - 1227.86 (1279.45)

40-49 - 739.67 (755.68)

50-59 - 508.45 (512.07)

60-69 - 472.57 (477.69)

Over-70 - 329.85 (312.17).

On the hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca continues to increase - 261 (250 on Wednesday). There is a decrease in Ibiza (82 from 85) and also in Minorca (10 from 11).

In ICU - Mallorca 61 (was 62 on Wednesday); Ibiza 9 (no change); Minorca 5 (no change).

ICU Covid occupancy is 26%; it was 27% on Wednesday.

Primary care cases - 13,392, an increase of 52; Mallorca 9,653 (up six).

Since the start of the pandemic:

Total cases - 86,377

Deaths 874, an increase of three.

