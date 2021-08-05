The health ministry reports three more deaths from Covid on Thursday and 548 new positive cases of coronavirus - 420 in Mallorca, 94 in Ibiza, 31 in Minorca and three in Formentera. The test rate is 9.74%.

The number of cases is therefore down by 144 compared with Wednesday, and the test rate is also lower - it was 12.31% on Wednesday. The number of tests is roughly the same (5,629). On Wednesday, the cases on the four islands were 460 Mallorca, 142 Ibiza, 81 Minorca, nine Formentera.

The seven-day test rate in the Balearics is down to 11.38% from 11.95% on Wednesday; in Mallorca it is down to 13% from 13.73%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is 945.2 (973.8 on Wednesday). Mallorca - 839.5 (859.4); Minorca 683.8 (696.4); Ibiza 1736.8 (1827.7); Formentera 1041.7 (1075.3).

The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 370.11; it was 401.18 on Wednesday.

14-day incidence by age group:

Under-16 - 958.09 (was 935.96 on Wednesday)

16-29 - 2007.21 (2147.87)

30-39 - 1227.86 (1279.45)

40-49 - 739.67 (755.68)

50-59 - 508.45 (512.07)

60-69 - 472.57 (477.69)

Over-70 - 329.85 (312.17).

On the hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca continues to increase - 261 (250 on Wednesday). There is a decrease in Ibiza (82 from 85) and also in Minorca (10 from 11).

In ICU - Mallorca 61 (was 62 on Wednesday); Ibiza 9 (no change); Minorca 5 (no change).

ICU Covid occupancy is 26%; it was 27% on Wednesday.

Primary care cases - 13,392, an increase of 52; Mallorca 9,653 (up six).

Since the start of the pandemic:

Total cases - 86,377

Deaths 874, an increase of three.