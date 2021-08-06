The Friday report from the health ministry points to a further quite notable decrease in the number of new positive cases of coronavirus - 470, 78 fewer than Thursday. There are 399 cases in Mallorca, 45 in Ibiza, 22 in Minorca and four in Formentera. Of the 548 cases on Thursday, there were 420 in Mallorca, 94 in Ibiza, 31 in Minorca and three in Formentera.

The test rate on Friday is 8.89%, which is down on Thursday's 9.74% and is based on 286 fewer tests (5,343).

The seven-day test rate in the Balearics is down to 10.90% from 11.38%; in Mallorca it is down to 12.58% from 13%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is 906.8 (was 945.2 on Thursday). Mallorca - 808.0 (839.5); Minorca 647.2 (683.8); Ibiza 1657.8 (1736.8); Formentera 991.3 (1041.7).

The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 345.70; it was 370.11 on Thursday.

14-day incidence by age group:

Under-16 - 930.56 (was 958.09 on Thursday)

16-29 - 1864.92 (2007.21)

30-39 - 1166.93 (1227.86)

40-49 - 729.97 (739.67)

50-59 - 505.44 (508.45)

60-69 - 475.13 (472.57)

Over-70 - 328.32 (329.85).

On the hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca has come down from 261 on Thursday to 248. There is an increase of three in Ibiza to 85 and a decrease of one in Minorca to nine.

In ICU, there are 62 patients in Mallorca (one more than Thursday); Ibiza 9 (no change); Minorca 4 (down one).

ICU Covid occupancy is 21.8% (the health service has increased the number of available beds).

Of primary care cases, there is a decrease of 394 to 12,998; Mallorca 9,508 (down 145).

Vaccination:

At least one dose - 780,741 people (75.4% of the target population); Mallorca 615,680 people.

Full course - 670,296 (64.7%); Mallorca 522,943.

Since the start of the pandemic:

Total cases - 87,036

Deaths - 877, a further increase of three.