From Wednesday next week (August 11), anyone over the age of 12 will be able to get a vaccine jab without first having to book an appointment through the online BitCita system.

This will apply to the Son Dureta vaccination centre in Palma and to the Inca and Manacor centres. On the other islands, it will be the exhibition centres in Minorca (Mahon) and Ibiza and the hospital in Formentera. There are specific times - 4pm to 7pm.

The government wants to facilitate vaccination as there has been a six per cent reduction in the number of people being vaccinated; this contrasts with a ten per cent increase at national level.

Eugènia Carandell, the coordinator of the vaccination programme, says that there were some 10,000 doses left over last week (the health service's "vaccination week" is from Wednesday to Tuesday). A further 68,000 appointments have been made available and a new call is being made for people to be vaccinated. "We are concerned about the people who have not been vaccinated."