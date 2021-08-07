The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 449 new positive cases of coronavirus - 378 in Mallorca, 46 in Ibiza, 24 in Minorca and one in Formentera. The 449 are 21 fewer than Friday, when the cases by island were Mallorca 399, Ibiza 45, Minorca 22 and Formentera four. The test rate is 8.76%; it was 8.89% on Friday.

The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca has decreased by three to 245: there was a fall of 13 on Friday. There are six fewer patients in Ibiza (79), while there is an increase of one in Minorca (10).

In intensive care, patient numbers are up on all three islands - Mallorca 65 from 62; Ibiza 13 from nine; Minorca five from four. The ICU Covid occupancy is up from 21.8% to 24.3%.

Primary care cases have risen by 135 to 13,133. In Mallorca specifically, the number is up from 9,508 to 9,692.

The number of deaths remains 877.

As to vaccination, the number of people to have had at least one dose has risen from 780,741 to 782,214 (75.6% of the target population). In Mallorca the number is up from 615,680 to 616,540.

The number of people who have had the full course is 673,940 (65.1% of the target population). This was 670,296 on Friday. In Mallorca the number has risen from 522,943 to 525,902.

* The ministry doesn't update incidence rate reports at the weekend. On Friday, the 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics was 906.8 and in Mallorca it was 808.0. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics was 345.70.