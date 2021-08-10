Fighter jet scrambled to intercept plane in Mallorcan airspace.

10-08-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

At around eleven o'clock this morning all the alarm bells went off at Palma airport. An unidentified aircraft was detected flying at low speed over the northeast of Mallorca.

After numerous attempts to contact the aircraft and no response, the standard Air Defence protocol was activated.

An Spanish Air Force fighter jet based in Zaragoza immediately took off and headed for Balearic airspace with the intention of identifying the aircraft and requesting explanations from its occupants for their negligence. Otherwise, in accordance with protocol, the aircraft would be shot down.

In the end, everything turned out to be a scare, the aircraft was identified and, after leaving the airspace, the fighter returned to its base without any problems.

Traffic at Son Sant Joan airport was affected and partially closed. All departures were suspended for about 15 minutes, while arrivals were carried out without incident.

