On July 22, which was the day when bars and restaurants were ordered to close at 1am (an hour earlier), the 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics was 754.1.

The rising incidence rates and number of cases led to the Balearic government adopting new measures. Closing bars an hour earlier was one; another was the ban on social gatherings between 1am and 6am. The main purpose of this ban was to curb the so-called "botellón"; and it came into effect on July 24.

By July 30, the Balearics 14-day incidence was 1031.8. This figure, the peak one, was stated on the health ministry's report, as was the figure for July 22. A different diagnostic, also on the report, indicated a peak of 1127.5 on July 28. Whichever peak one prefers to take, the trend since late July has been downward. The 14-day incidence for August 10 is 792.5.

This suggests that the measures taken towards the end of July have had some beneficial effect, even if the ban on gatherings has not been completely successful. Closing bars at 1am and expecting everyone to immediately go home or to their holiday accommodation has not perhaps been wholly realistic. Even so, the measures would seem to have contributed to what has been a 23% decrease in the incidence rate since July 30.

The most striking difference is the 14-day incidence rate for the 16-29 age group. On July 30 this was 2582.9. It is now 1429.9, still very high but well down on the peak.