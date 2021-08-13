Progreso en Verde has blasted Palma City Council of Palma for allowing horses to continue pulling carriages in the streets of the city when an orange alert for high temperatures has been issued by the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

“The fact that the horses were still working at 17:00 on Thursday, despite an orange alert for high temperatures until 19:00 is exploitation,” said the eco-animalise party.

Progreso en Verde also pointed out that despite continuously asking Palma City Council for 10 months, to change the decree to prevent galley horses from working when weather alerts are issued, nothing has been done.

“The fact that the horses have been working during the heatwave shows that neither Palma City Council nor the drivers of the galleys care in the least about their well-being,” insist Party President, Guillermo Amengual. “We have a decree that doesn’t allow the movement of horse galleys between noon and 17:00, but it is useless, because before 11:00 and after 17:00 we have the same temperatures.”