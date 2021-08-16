Almost 200 people illegal immigrants made the crossing from North Africa to Mallorca over the weekend landing in beaches and coves across the island.

At Cala Fornells, a video was posted on social media showing the illegal immigrants arriving in broad daylight and simply disembarking in broad daylight.

Police suspect that "people traffickers" are taking advantage of the good weather to bring immigrants across from North Africa.

The problem is becoming so serious that the local authorities are even planning to build a centre to house illegal immigrants.