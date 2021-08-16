The Balearic Government is investing over seven million euros in modernising two ports in Mallorca - Cala Ratjada and Porto Cristo. Work will start after the summer so as not to interfere with the tourism season, and in both instances it has been long demanded.

The more expensive project (5.5 million euros) is redevelopment in Cala Ratjada. Currently in the bidding phase, the contract will be awarded in September. Work will start in November and take twelve months This is a project that has been on the table since 2016.

A principal objective is to reinforce the dock. Greater protection against the force of waves will be created. In addition to demolishing and reconstructing the breakwater, the foundations of the dock will be strengthened. Other redevelopment will include remodelling the esplanade by demolishing the existing building and expanding the area for trucks and cars to manoeuvre.

A separate project, worth just under half a million euros, is a stabilisation of the rocky coastline. This will take three months and start in October. It is a project that relates to a 2015 report by the Costas Authority about possible landslides and the risks these posed.

In Porto Cristo there is also a stabilisation project. The budget is 980,000 euros; work will take five months. As well as a stabilisation of rocks, the aims are to improve the general appearance and accessibility.

There will be a renovation of the pavement from the beginning of Passeig del Riuet to the end of Carrer Santa Maria and continuing along Carrer Verí. Architectural barriers will be removed as will be the unevenness of the existing pavement. The total cost of this work will be just over 800,000 euros.