Tuesday's report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 251 new positive cases of coronavirus. These are 28 more than Monday's (for which there had been less testing) but show a lower positivity test rate - 5.33%; this was 7.21% on Monday. By island, there are 205 new cases in Mallorca, 18 in Ibiza, 27 in Minorca and one in Formentera. On Monday, the numbers were Mallorca 204, Ibiza 19, Minorca zero, Formentera zero.

The seven-day test rate in the Balearics has fallen from 7.72% to 6.86%. The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has dropped from 580.6 to 563.4; in Mallorca from 548.6 to 526.2. On the other islands - Minorca down from 385.8 to 383.7; Ibiza up from 901.0 to 907.6; Formentera down from 512.4 to 462.0. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 217.75 to 224.23.

The 14-day incidence by age group: Under-16, 702.24 (down from 729.23); 16-29, 902.43 (down from 939.76); 30-39, 667.99 (down from 687.21); 40-49, 492.79 (down from 510.74); 50-59, 367.92 (up from 365.51); 60-69, 347.18 (down from 349.74); over-70, 292.95 (down from 302.17).

On hospital wards, there are six fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (199). There is no change in Ibiza (67), while the number is down by one in Minorca (nine). In intensive care in Mallorca, there are five fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (62). Ibiza has 14 (one more) and Minorca six (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 24.05%.

Primary care is attending to 9,751 people in the Balearics, a decrease of 211. The number in Mallorca is 7,158, a fall of 24.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 92,386 cases. The ministry has reported three more deaths - the total is 888.

As to vaccination, 801,884 people have had at least one dose (77.49% of the target population); 632,093 in Mallorca. With the complete course - 714,888 people (69.08%); Mallorca 558,267.