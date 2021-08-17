The recent high temperatures have meant that the grape harvest has started three or four days earlier than expected at some vineyards in the Binissalem DO (Designation of Origin) wine region. Biniagual and Santa Catarina were among producers who started harvesting on Monday. Others, such as José Luis Ferrer, Vins Nadal and Can Ramis, will do so in the coming days.

Indications are that production will be lower this year than in previous ones, the weather having played its part over the months.

A comparatively cold spring (there was a frost in April) was followed by a start of summer in June that was not as warm as usual. There were days of intense heat in July, but these were not sustained. At the start of August, there were moderate temperatures. These suggested that the harvest would be delayed, but the heat wave has meant an earlier start.

The flowering of the first varieties was affected by the April frost. Towards the end of July, a hailstorm damaged many plants in the region. These problems were treated, but the direct effects on production were estimated to be losses of between five and twenty per cent.

José Luis Ferrer, celebrating its 91st season this year, predicts a high quality harvest, which begins with the harvest of the Chardonnay variety and will be followed by the native Giró Ros.

Officials from the DO say that there has been a recovery in sales. The upward trend, which began in the spring, has been consolidated during the summer due to improved activity in the hotel and restaurant sectors as well as by an increase in the number of visits by wine tourists to bodegas.