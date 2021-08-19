New restrictions for bars.

New restrictions for bars.

17-08-2021Cabalar

You could even miss out on your morning coffee in your favourite bar if you haven´t had the double jab under tough new measures the Balearic government are pondering.

The local government could demand that bars and restaurants ask their clients to prove that they have received both jabs before they can order anything.

It is all part of a new campaign which the Balearic government are looking at. The so-called vaccine passport is now readily available for those who have been vaccinated twice.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.