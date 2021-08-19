You could even miss out on your morning coffee in your favourite bar if you haven´t had the double jab under tough new measures the Balearic government are pondering.

The local government could demand that bars and restaurants ask their clients to prove that they have received both jabs before they can order anything.

It is all part of a new campaign which the Balearic government are looking at. The so-called vaccine passport is now readily available for those who have been vaccinated twice.