One of the reasons for the apparent slowdown in the rate of vaccination in the Balearics is the time that people who have had Covid need to wait in order to be vaccinated. At present, this is six months, but the regional health ministry is to shorten this period.

The coordinator of the vaccination campaign, Eugenia Carandell, has pointed to the fact that various regions of Spain, e.g. the Basque Country, the Canaries, Catalonia and Valencia, have implemented a two-month wait. The Balearics are expected to follow this or introduce an even shorter period.

The predominant Delta variant, which is more contagious and has greater resistance to vaccines, has brought about a change in thinking. It is also the case that there are adequate stocks of vaccine.

The Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System last week agreed that regions should bring forward vaccination for people who have had Covid.