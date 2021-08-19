The possibility that the Digital Covid Certificate will be required in the Balearics to enter restaurants as well as cultural and leisure establishments has raised doubts and misgivings regarding the usefulness and the implementation.

The vice-president of the association for sports facilities (AEIEM), Xavi Fuster, points to likely legal problems, as has been the case in other regions. If the Balearic government's proposed regulation goes ahead, he wants it to be delayed until October 1; the government has suggested mid-September. A delay of a fortnight would allow for preparations in terms of logistics and of advice to employees as to how to deal with the measure. Fuster also insists that there would have to be the right legal basis, so that responsibility doesn't fall on businesses.

The CCOO union's services federation is of the view that requiring the certificate would imply a restriction of freedom. The courts would first need to be consulted, especially so given what has happened in other regions, where high courts have rejected similar measures. Like the association for sports facilities, the union believes that, if there is to be regulation, the implementation should be delayed until October. The UGT union, while looking favourably on the certificate as a way of ensuring health security, also feels that the date being spoken about by the government would be "too hasty".

Alfonso Robledo, president of the restaurants association within the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, doubts the usefulness of the certificate, "which is being thrown out by other regions".