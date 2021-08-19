Over the summer, the Council of Mallorca's tourism foundation has been promoting the island as a safe destination in hotels and holiday rental accommodation.

The Council has been working with the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation and the Habtur association for holiday rentals (as well as with other entities) by providing posters and "merchandising". Among other things, there are fridge magnets for holiday lets. These support the message that Mallorca is a "safe tourist brand".

More broadly, the Council is continuing to promote the Mallorca Safe Tourism campaign through various channels, including social media, to the main tourism markets - the UK, Germany, Scandinavia and Spain. The Council's website for this is https://mallorcasafetourism.com