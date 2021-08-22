A 65-year-old man, Abilio Cerdán Martínez, died on Saturday night after being struck by a car on the Via Cintura in Palma.

The fatal accident happened shortly after 10.30pm. He had received a phone call from his daughter to say that her car had broken down. He parked his car on the other side of the road. As he was crossing, he was hit by a car. The Guardia Civil say that he died instantly.

He was wearing dark clothing. The 20-year-old driver of the Honda Civic which ran into him was totally blameless. Tests for alcohol and drugs were negative. He, the man's daughter and other occupants of her car were treated for shock.