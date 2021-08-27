Youth hostels in Mallorca

For all ages, but generally speaking under-30s.

27-08-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

Youth hostels in Mallorca have been proving popular this summer. The president of the Balearic association of youth hostels, Miquel Oliver, says that the fourteen establishments which form the association have had average occupancy of 70% in July and August. Most bookings, he notes, have been last minute; the average occupancy is higher than that quoted for hotels.

He explains that youth hostel guests are typically seeking out new experiences. They want to get to know Mallorca and people from other countries. All this at affordable prices. Up to the age of 30, an associate card is not needed, but from 30 the European hostel card is mandatory. Prices per night range between 15 and 30 euros. Rooms with between six and ten beds are shared, and there is a shared bathroom.

The average stay is three nights. Oliver adds that some people "take month-long trips all over Europe or the world and use this accommodation because it suits their personal circumstances".

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.