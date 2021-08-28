The Spanish government has notified the Balearic social affairs ministry that 33 Afghan refugees will arrive in Mallorca next week.

Of the 33, 22 are male (14 are under the age of 18). There are four minors among the eleven females. They will stay in the regional government's two hostels for refugees - one in Arenal and the other in Son Rapinya (Palma); these are run by the Red Cross.

Social affairs minister Fina Santiago said on Saturday that "these 33 people have been able to escape fanaticism and terror." "The Balearic Islands," she added, "are once again showing their solidarity in the face of one of the most serious international conflicts of the twenty-first century".

On August 16, the government made its offer to accommodate refugees. It said at the time that this would be for women and girls.