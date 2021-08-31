The Balearic health ministry's figures for Tuesday indicate 116 new positive cases of coronavirus, nine more than on Monday. There are 98 cases in Mallorca, 12 in Minorca and six in Ibiza. Monday's cases were 92 Mallorca, zero Minorca, 12 Ibiza, three Formentera.

The positivity test rate is 3.08%; Monday's was 3.73%. The number of cases and the test rate on a Tuesday are more an indicator of the situation than Monday's because of the higher degree of testing. Tuesday's figures can therefore be said to be fairly encouraging. There hasn't been a test rate below four per cent on consecutive days for several weeks.

The seven-day test rate is 4.35%. In Mallorca this is 6.26%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 308.2, down from 336.0. In Mallorca it is 296.4, down from 320.2; in Minorca 223.8, down from 238.4; Ibiza 429.4, down from 490.0; Formentera 344.4, down from 361.2. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 121.29; it was 133.67 on Monday.

On hospital wards, there are 138 Covid patients in Mallorca (down six), 43 in Ibiza (no change) and four in Minorca (also no change). In intensive care, there are 57 Covid patients in Mallorca (no change), eight in Ibiza (down two) and two in Minorca (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 19.65%.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 5,073 people, a decrease of 219; in Mallorca 3,776, a decrease of 139.

There have been 96,163 cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths is 920, the ministry having confirmed three more.

The vaccination - The number of people in the Balearics to have received at least one dose of vaccine is 821,540 (79.39% of the target population); in Mallorca 647,172. The number to have completed the course is 781.480 (75.52%); in Mallorca 614,428.