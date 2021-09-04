Campanet is home to Mallorca’s most unusual natural phenomenon - the Fonts Ufanes. The springs, which are on the Gabellí Petit public finca, were declared a Natural Monument twenty years ago; the anniversary was celebrated earlier this week.

This declaration established a protected natural area. The likelihood of anything having been done to threaten the springs was remote in the extreme, but by becoming a Natural Monument any possible threat was eliminated. The environment minister, Miquel Mir, said on Wednesday that the Fonts Ufanes “are one of the most unique phenomena of the Tramuntana Mountains”. One of the most unique? Make that unique, Miquel. There isn’t anything to compare.

In organisational terms, the springs come under the environment ministry’s hydraulic resources directorate. While the springs and the Gabellí Petit finca have their obvious environmental values, the springs are a manifestation of a water supply chain. There is an aquifer which forms part of a network of supply, and it is from this aquifer that the springs erupt - they have done on 76 occasions since the Natural Monument declaration. The source of the springs is rainfall on the Puig Tomir and its surrounds. This accumulates in the aquifer. Given the nature of what lies beneath, when the rain is particularly intense, the springs gush out.