In August, the National Police made 26 arrests at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport border control.

There were arrest warrants for eight of the 26. These had been issued by various courts in Spain and were for Britons and Romanians as well as Spaniards. One Briton among the 26 was wanted for having escaped custody, and there was a Belgian extradition order for a second Briton.

The other arrests were for carrying false passports and visas. These people were from Albania, Iran and Nigeria.